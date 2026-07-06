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How Maine's Expanded Health Deal Reviews Complicate M&A

By Sarah Kitchell, Olivia Andrews and Noah Greene ( July 6, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- On April 13, Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed two bills into law, H.P. 1480 and H.P. 1481, establishing notice and approval requirements for certain healthcare transactions and expanding state antitrust oversight....

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