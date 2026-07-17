Carbon Health Settlement Highlights Why Evidence Is Key

By Ben Dubin ( July 17, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- On June 26, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a first-of-its-kind settlement with Carbon Health Technologies Inc., affiliated medical groups, and its co-founder and former CEO, Eren Bali, over alleged corporate practice of medicine, false advertising and improper billing violations....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.