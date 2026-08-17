Reel Justice: 'Disclosure Day' Teaches Attys To Listen

By Veronica Finkelstein ( August 17, 2026, 12:04 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column analyzing what modern movies can teach lawyers about the practice of criminal law. This installment uses Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" to explore a deceptively simple idea: that justice depends not only on what is said, but on whether anyone is truly listening. When lawyers, courts or juries fail to listen — to clients, to context or to each other — there can be adverse consequences....
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