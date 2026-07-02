EU Top Court Upholds €4.1B Google Android Fine

By Matthew Perlman ( July 2, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Europe's top court tossed Google's appeal Thursday in a case accusing the search giant of abusing its dominance through its Android licensing practices, confirming a 2018 decision by enforcers and a €4.1 billion ($4.7 billion) fine....
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