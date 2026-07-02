Calif. Judge Says IHS Must Fund Tribe's Opioid Clinic

By Crystal Owens ( July 2, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A California district judge has ordered the Indian Health Service to enter into a compact and funding agreement with the Pechanga Band of Indians that will allow it to operate an opioid treatment facility, saying the agency's interpretation of the tribe's authority under federal law "does not comport with reality."...
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