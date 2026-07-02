FCC Says OK To T-Mobile-Grain Mgt. Spectrum Swap
By Nadia Dreid ( July 2, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Mobile behemoth T-Mobile and broadband services company Grain Management have received the green light from the Federal Communications Commission to swap certain spectrum holdings each has that the other wants....
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