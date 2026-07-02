Feds Win Bid To Pause Philly's ICE Agent Unmasking, ID Law
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 2, 2026, 11:04 AM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday ruled Philadelphia's law requiring federal agents to display badges and unmask themselves while on duty in the city likely went against the Constitution because it interfered with the way the federal government operates, noting in his ruling that the law was even treated with skepticism by the mayor and the city's solicitor. ...
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