Gov. Analysis Finds Early Tech Slows DOD Weapons Adoption
By Elaine Briseño ( July 2, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Government Accountability Office report released Thursday found the U.S. Department of Defense has continued to struggle to deliver weapon systems quickly and within budget despite attempts to reform its acquisition strategy....
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