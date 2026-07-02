Judge Questions Imminent Harm In Light Of Valid Passport
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 2, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A district judge on Thursday questioned whether a transgender woman suing the government over a new federal policy targeting gender identification was facing an impending threat since her passport with her chosen identity is valid for another six years....
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