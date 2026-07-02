CMS Proposes Cut To Hospitals' 340B Drug Reimbursements
By Dan McKay ( July 2, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Federal health officials on Thursday proposed a Medicare spending plan that would slash reimbursement for hospitals participating in the 340B drug pricing program and reduce how much all hospitals receive for certain imaging tests....
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