SVB's CEO Was Paid Millions As Risk Rating Slid, Judge Told
By Dorothy Atkins ( July 2, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley Bank's ex-CEO testified Thursday during a California federal bench trial over the FDIC's claims that the bank's brass mismanaged its assets, acknowledging during a tense examination that he received multimillion-dollar payouts and sold nearly $30 million in stock while regulators downgraded SVB's risk management rating ahead of its collapse....
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