Cannabis Biz, Execs Ordered to Pay $43M In SEC Fraud Case
By Sarah Jarvis ( July 2, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has ordered a cannabis business and two of its executives to pay nearly $43 million in a suit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly raising more than $50 million from investors based on what the SEC alleged was "wildly inflated financial information."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.