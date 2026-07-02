Intel Asks Justices To Affirm 9th Circ. End To 401(k) Fund Suit
By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 2, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Intel urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to back the Ninth Circuit's end to a proposed class action from 401(k) participants who challenged the technology company's retirement plan investment offerings, arguing the appellate court properly backed dismissal of their case because the pleadings lacked sufficient comparisons....
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