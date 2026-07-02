Bad Bunny, Others Can't Ditch Suit Over Reggaeton's Origins

By Hailey Konnath ( July 2, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday refused to end a sprawling copyright case over the origin of the rhythm that underpins much of reggaeton music, rejecting dueling motions for summary judgment from both sides and finding that there are material factual disputes that must be resolved by a jury....
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