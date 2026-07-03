Italian Engineer Wins Order Blocking 'Vexatious' Russian Case

By Sophia Dourou ( July 3, 2026, 4:50 PM BST) -- An Italian engineering company has successfully prevented a Eurochem subsidiary owned by a sanctioned oligarch from trying to enforce a $1.19 billion judgment against it in Russia, as a court held that the Russian proceedings are "vexatious and oppressive."...
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