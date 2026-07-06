Ex-Student Can't Sue Rutgers Unions Over Faculty Strike

By George Woolston ( July 6, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge tossed a proposed class action brought by a former Rutgers student against several teachers unions over the university's 2023 faculty strike, ruling that the state's law aimed at preventing abusive lawsuits seeking to silence free speech applies....
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