Textile Printing Co. Kornit Reaches $19.5M Investor Deal
By Sydney Price ( July 6, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Textile technology company Kornit Digital Ltd. and its shareholders have reached a nearly $20 million deal to end claims that the company and its executives misled investors about its financial prospects and concealed customer issues that affected the business....
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