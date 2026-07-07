USPTO To Set Up Outreach Centers At Ga., Ala. HBCUs
By Adam Lidgett ( July 7, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is planning to launch projects in Georgia and Alabama to connect historically Black colleges and universities in those states with partners to help develop and commercialize inventions....
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