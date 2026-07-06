CFPB, CashCall Fight Sparks Bank Suit Over $144M Collateral

By Jon Hill ( July 6, 2026, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Lender CashCall's fight against a $157 million Consumer Financial Protection Bureau judgment has spawned a new lawsuit in California federal court, where an Indiana bank is now suing for guidance on what to do with millions in collateral that the agency wants to collect on....
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