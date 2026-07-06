Contractor Says Former Exec's Gender Bias Claim Belongs In Va.

By Patrick Hoff ( July 6, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A defense contractor urged a Colorado federal court to toss a female former executive's gender bias claim alleging she was fired for reporting a male manager's $1.9 million fraud scheme, arguing the claim belongs in Virginia because her employment stemmed from that state and the company is based there....
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