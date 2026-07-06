Ex-MLB Star Files Ch. 11 After Federal Gambling Conviction
By Vince Sullivan ( July 6, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Former Major League Baseball player Yasiel Puig filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in Florida with at least $1 million of debt several months after a California federal court jury found him guilty of lying to investigators about his participation in an illegal gambling operation....
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