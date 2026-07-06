Ex-SVB Exec Recounts Pressure For 'More Yield' At FDIC Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 6, 2026, 11:54 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley Bank's ex-head of corporate investments and capital markets testified in a deposition shown during a California federal bench trial Monday over the FDIC's claims the bank's brass mismanaged its assets, saying that he felt pressure from the bank's then-chief financial officer to add riskier, higher-yielding assets to the bank's securities portfolio....
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