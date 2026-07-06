Judge Told To Continue Pause On Warrantless ICE Arrests
By Zach Dupont ( July 6, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs backed by the American Civil Liberties Union who won a preliminary injunction preventing officers with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from making warrantless arrests in Colorado asked a federal judge Thursday to ignore the government's request to narrow the injunction....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.