Vape Co. Accused Of Racial Bias Toward Black Manager

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 7, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A retail marketing manager for a high-end maker of cannabis vape products, Puffco, claims she was subjected to daily race- and gender-based harassment, functionally demoted after taking medical leave and then retaliated against after complaining to HR, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.