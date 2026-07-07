Immigrant Groups Seek Block On TPS Work Permit Curbs
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 7, 2026, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Immigrant advocacy groups are asking a Massachusetts federal court to temporarily block a series of allegedly unlawful Trump administration policies that threaten to hinder the ability of thousands of temporary protected status holders and asylum-seekers to work and remain in the U.S....
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