DOJ Defends 1-Page Motion To Drop Adani Prosecution
By Rae Ann Varona ( July 6, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has defended its bid to permanently drop a criminal bribery case against billionaire Indian businessman Gautam Adani and seven others, saying "judicial inquisitions" into the department's reasons risks "chilling" it from seeking dismissals in future cases and could expose privileged debates among DOJ lawyers....
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