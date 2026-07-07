Ex-U Of Mich. Coach Loses Bid To Trim Hacking Indictment
By Melanie Dorsey ( July 7, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A former University of Michigan assistant football coach accused of hacking into thousands of college athletes' accounts and stealing personal information and intimate photos lost his bid to dismiss several charges when a Michigan federal judge Monday ruled prosecutors may proceed with the indictment....
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