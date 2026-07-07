8th Circ. Says Murder Charge Backs Sentence Enhancement
By Parker Quinlan ( July 7, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit held that a prior third degree murder conviction counts as a crime of violence for purposes of a later sentencing enhancement in a gun case because the Minnesota state law in the murder case was substantially similar to the generic definition of murder....
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