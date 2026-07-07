Women's Law Group Asks FCC To Ditch Plan For 'The View'
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 7, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The National Women's Law Center has asked the Federal Communications Commission to drop potential plans to withdraw its "bona fide news" exemption for ABC's "The View" over concerns it would amount to censorship....
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