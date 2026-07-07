AT&T Asks FCC To Retire Copper Lines In 600 More Places

By Nadia Dreid ( July 7, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- There are more than 600 locations across the country where AT&T's copper phone lines have been disrupted — by theft, accident or natural disaster — and the company is hoping the Federal Communications Commission will give it the green light to leave them as they are....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.