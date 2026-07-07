GM's Discovery Bid In Transmission Suit Ruled Burdensome

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 7, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday refused General Motors LLC's bid for the names and contact dates of drivers who reached out to plaintiffs' counsel in a faulty transmission suit, ruling that the information gathering would be overly burdensome to the plaintiffs and of limited value to GM's statute of limitations defense....
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