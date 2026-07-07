GM, Drivers Tell 6th Circ. Opt-Outs Delaying $150M Settlement
By Susan Smiley ( July 7, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- General Motors and class members who secured a $150 million settlement in a class action over alleged fire risks in the Chevrolet Bolt on Tuesday asked the Sixth Circuit not to let a small group of drivers opt out of the deal — or hold it up in their attempts to do so....
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