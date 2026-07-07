NJ Union Loses Appeal In Insurance Opt-Out Arbitration Row

By Carla Baranauckas ( July 7, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel Tuesday affirmed a state labor agency's decision blocking arbitration over Essex County's refusal to pay health insurance opt-out reimbursements to correction officers who receive state health benefits through their spouses, finding state law preempted the union's grievance....
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