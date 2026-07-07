SEC's 2026 Agenda Eyes Exec Comp, Recordkeeping Reforms
By Jessica Corso & Aislinn Keely ( July 7, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a new rulemaking agenda that highlights its plans to reduce executive compensation disclosure requirements at publicly traded companies and possible changes to broker-dealer recordkeeping requirements, while both it and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission are exploring new cryptocurrency rulemaking....
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