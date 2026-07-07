Fed. Circ. Wary Of Both Sides In DOE Breach Damages Row
By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 7, 2026, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A panel of the Federal Circuit on Tuesday appeared skeptical of both sides' arguments concerning whether a $145 million judgment for three nuclear power plant owners over the U.S. Department of Energy's continued failure to accept spent nuclear fuel for disposal should be offset by the companies' investment earnings....
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