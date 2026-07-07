Ill. Judge Approves $37M More In PVC Price-Fix Deals
By Lauraann Wood ( July 7, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave her early approval Tuesday to more than $37 million in settlements two classes struck with a company defending against accusations that it participated in an illegal price-fixing scheme with other major polyvinyl chloride pipe producers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.