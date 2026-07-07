Ex-SEC Filing Co. Staffer Gets 2 Years For Insider Trading
By Stewart Bishop ( July 7, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A former staffer for a firm that helps companies with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Tuesday was sentenced to over two years in prison for using confidential information pilfered from his employer to fuel an insider trading scheme with a colleague that netted nearly $2.4 million in illicit profits....
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