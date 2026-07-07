Consultant Says FARA Verdict Should Be Erased

By Rose Krebs ( July 7, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A political consultant convicted of knowingly failing to register as a foreign agent as she helped draft a $50 million contract involving a former congressman and Venezuela's state-owned oil enterprise continues to argue she should be acquitted or given a new trial, saying the verdict was "against the great weight of the evidence."...
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