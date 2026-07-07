DOJ's 2020 Fulton County Election Staff Subpoena Quashed

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 7, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge Tuesday quashed a U.S. Department of Justice grand jury subpoena for names and other information of those in Fulton County who worked during the 2020 general election, saying it was too late for the DOJ to possibly prosecute anyone for any related election crimes....
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