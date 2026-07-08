California Judge Says Tribe Can't Stop Wild Horse Roundup

By Crystal Owens ( July 8, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A California judge said the U.S. Department of the Interior can remove hundreds of horses from a 200,000-acre protected habitat after determining that an Indigenous nation's efforts to block the endeavor fail because evidence proves the tribe didn't respond to the federal agency's repeated attempts to consult with it....
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