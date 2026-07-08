3 Firms Guide MasTec's $1.7B Acquisition Of Superior Group

By Nate Beck ( July 8, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- MasTec, a Coral Gables, Florida-based engineering and construction company, said it has reached a deal to buy The Superior Group, an Ohio-based, data center infrastructure-focused electrical contractor, for $1.7 billion....
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