Property Biz Says Tenant Fees Were Disclosed Upfront

By Benjamin Morse ( July 8, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A national property management company urged a Colorado federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing it of charging tenants more than $2.6 million a year in unauthorized "junk fees," arguing the former resident who sued signed lease documents that repeatedly disclosed the charges she calls hidden....
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