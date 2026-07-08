RealPage And Willow Bridge Face Class Claims After DOJ Deal
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 8, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- RealPage and Texas-based Willow Bridge Property Company have been hit with class claims alleging they violated Philadelphia's prohibition on the coordination of residential rents by collecting and using non-public data on rates charged by competing landlords....
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