Dream Finders Raises Beazer Buyout Offer To $875M

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( July 8, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Homebuilder Dream Finders Homes, led by Foley & Lardner LLP, on Wednesday revealed that it has submitted an updated proposal to acquire King & Spalding LLP-advised Beazer Homes USA in a roughly $875 million all-cash deal, a move that comes as Dream Finders said that Beazer has demanded "onerous" preconditions to engaging with the company....
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