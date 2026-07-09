Insurers Must Pay $2.5M Wrongful Death Award, Estate Says

By Hope Patti ( July 9, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The estate of a man who died after a motorcycle crash is seeking to recover $2.5 million from the other driver's insurers, telling a Connecticut state court that the carriers failed to protect their insured from an excess judgment by refusing to accept a $300,000 policy limits settlement offer....
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