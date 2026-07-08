Home Depot Hit With Security Screening Wage Suit In Conn.

By Aaron Keller ( July 8, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Home Depot USA Inc. on Wednesday was accused of failing to pay regular and overtime wages to Connecticut workers required to pass security checkpoints and walk to time clocks inside a warehouse, with a proposed statewide class of current and former hourly employees seeking compensation dating back three years....
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