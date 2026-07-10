Patient Says Data Suit Against Medical Pot Co. Should Go On

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 10, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana dispensary accused of clandestinely tracking and sharing online user health data with Google shouldn't be allowed to escape a proposed class action, a patient has told a Florida federal court, arguing that a disclaimer within its website's privacy policy doesn't automatically mean users consented to the conduct....
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