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DOD Urged To Clarify Foreign Owner Rule For Contract Bidders

By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 8, 2026, 11:48 PM EDT) -- Government contract attorneys and procurement advocacy groups have expressed concern over the Pentagon's move to expand foreign ownership disclosure requirements to 38,000 contractors, saying that the proposal could delay acquisitions and that its carveout for commercial contractors lacks clarity....

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