Slovenia Defeats $684M Claim Over Fracking Ban
By Caroline Simson ( July 8, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Ascent Resources PLC has lost its €598.7 million ($684 million) claim against Slovenia after an international tribunal on Tuesday rejected the British oil and gas exploration company's argument that a 2022 fracking ban violated the country's obligations under the Energy Charter Treaty....
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