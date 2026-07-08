Samsung Accuses Netlist Of Patent 'Double-Dip' In Latest Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( July 8, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Samsung has kicked off yet another lawsuit in its long-running intellectual property dispute with Netlist, this time claiming that Netlist is trying to "double dip" with a demand that Samsung take a second license to Netlist's patents covering semiconductor technology, according to a complaint filed in Delaware federal court Wednesday....
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